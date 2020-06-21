MICHAEL KING

MICHAEL ANTHONY KING
Michael Anthony King, the beloved son of the late Betty Jean and Irving P. King, Sr. was called home by God on June 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Damishia R. King; daughter, Brielle King; two bonus sons, D'Andre and Christian Johnson, brother, Irving P. King, Jr. and a host of other relatives, friends, and collegues. Wake from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Strickland Funeral Services. Contact the family representative for funeral streaming information, damishia@gmail.com.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.