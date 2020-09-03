MICHAEL SPATES

MICHAEL F. SPATES
Our hearts are broken, as we announce the passing of Michael F. Spates "Mike", age 77, on August 28, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was the loving husband and best friend of Christine "Chris" for 55 years; dearest dad and Pops of Laura (Dan) and Kathryn; best Pop-pa of Michael, Sean, and Natalie; dear son of William and Mary Spates; cherished brother of Margaret Byrne, William Spates Jr., James Spates, Gerald Spates (Linda), Cissy Spates VanSickle, and sister-in-law Felicia Kaufmann; wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, and good friend to so many. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margaret, and brothers William and James. Mike worked for over 40 years at the United States Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, DC, retiring in 2009 as the Chief of Staff. He also served in the U.S Army and taught at the University of Maryland. Mike was the kindest, most charitable, and selfless man, who so many admired. His wonderful sense of humor and quick wit will be forever remembered by all who knew him.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
on behalf of Mike or to the Michael F. Spates Alzheimer's research scholarship to be established. A service will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20015, followed by a private gravesite burial. Given the current pandemic and that Mike would not want to jeopardize anyone's health, thoughts and prayers from a distance are wonderful too. A celebration of Mike's life and the formal announcement of a scholarship will be planned when it is safe to gather all of his friends and family. Online condolences can be shared at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com