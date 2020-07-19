1/
Michelle Vadnais
Michelle Rose Vadnais
Michelle Rose Vadnais "Micki" passed away on July 4, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Robert W. Vadnais and Carlas Gadell Vadnais Starling. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Carlas Gadell Vadnais Starling; stepfather, David Starling; brothers, Rob Vadnais (Linda R.) and Nickolas Vadnais Starling; nephew, Robert W. Vadnais II; niece, Kiara Vadnais; uncle, Mike Gadell; cousins, Willie Vadnais and Jessica Gadell Hyer; as well as numerous other friends (like Jackie Kinney) and Gadell/Vadnais families. A Graveside Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 11 a.m., at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. Near her birthday, Friday, August 21, 11 a.m., a Memorial Mass to celebrate Micki's life, will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Potomac Falls, VA. Flowers may be sent to the church. Because Micki Rose always loved "the little ones", memorial contributions may be made in her name to Birthright of Loudoun County, 16 Royal St. S.E., Leesburg, VA 20175. Condolences and fond memories may be made at Murphyfuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

