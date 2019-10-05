

Mildred Seidman Margolies

(Age 90)



Of Washington, DC died peacefully on October 3, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on December 24, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. She was a graduate of Brooklyn College and Columbia Law School (class of 1952). She was a trial attorney for the Review Section of the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and became Chief of the Court of Federal Claims Section. In 2005, she received the Mary C. Lawton Lifetime Service Award for her 50 years of service with the Tax Division. She married Hubert H. Margolies in 1960. She is survived by her daughter Beth Meyer; son-in-law Larry Meyer; granddaughters Hannah and Sarah Meyer; and her niece Pamela DeColo and her nephew Keith Stubbs. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7, at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC, followed by a reception at the temple. Donations may be made in her name to the ( ).