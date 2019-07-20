Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURRAY MILES. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MILES MURRAY EDWARD MILES Murray Edward Miles passed away in his sleep early on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Ingleside at King Farm, Rockville, MD. He was born July 11, 1931 in Long Beach, CA; the second of three sons of Lieutenant (USN) Milton Edward Miles and Wilma Sinton Miles. Before WWII , the Miles family followed their father to all of his duty stations, including China and the Philippines. In 1939 they left Japanese controlled China, driving westward by way of the unfinished Burma road. It was a four month long trip over land to Beirut and then by ship to the United States. He entered St. Albans school (in Washington, DC) as a young choirboy at the National Cathedral, and ended up as the senior prefect. He was a freshman wrestling champion at Cornell, where he also received a five year Bachelor of Engineering Physics degree, class of 1953, courtesy of the NROTC. As a midshipman brigade commander he simultaneously led both the Army and the Air Force ROTC as a 7 striper. Murray served as a gun control officer on the USS Cogswell destroyer, in two tours of the Korean War . In 1954 after completing his second trip around the world, he returned home and married his Cornell college sweetheart, Enid Spangenberger in the Panama Canal Zone, where his father was the Commandant of the Fifteenth Naval District. They honeymooned in Peru, visiting Machu Picchu. Murray spent 25 years simultaneously within the Navy and the Atomic Energy Commission at Naval Reactors and developed the radiological controls program for the nuclear Navy. He was Director, Nuclear Technology Division for 14 of those years. His radiation protection program became the model of excellence for the nuclear industry to follow. Murray's stringent control of the Navy's radiation and radioactivity cemented the unprecedented ability of U.S. nuclear-powered ships to visit more than 150 ports in more than 50 countries worldwide. Admiral Rickover's job description for Murray was, "If anything goes wrong with radiation or radioactivity in the nuclear navy, it's your fault Miles." After his service with the Navy, Murray spent an additional 25 years fixing radiological control programs at commercial nuclear power plants. Murray is known as the father of modern radiological protection and controls throughout the country today. Murray and Enid raised their two sons in Chevy Chase, Maryland. They enjoyed summers in Bethany Beach, Delaware with their four grandchildren jumping waves, making sand castles and spending the rainy days playing Rummikub and Risk. The family would gather yearly to celebrate his birthday at the beach. He loved it there and during the mornings he and his wife walked along the beach picking up shells. Throughout the day he could be found on the balcony watching the pods of dolphins, the various sea birds, and the changing of the tides. His brother Charles remarked, "It was the first time I saw him truly relax." On March 17, 2019 Murray and Enid celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Murray Edward Miles was devoted to his family and to his country. He is survived by his wife, Enid; two sons, Kevin, wife Dawn and Douglas, wife Nora; four grandchildren, Shannon and Collin (of Kevin), Michelle and Meghan (of Douglas); and one brother, Charles. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the IPF Foundation ipffoundation.org/donate/Donations in his memory may be made to the IPF Foundation ipffoundation.org/donate/ Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

