JENNINGS Nancy Lee Jennings Nancy Lee Jennings passed away peacefully on March 7,2020, twenty days shy of her 96th birthday. She leaves behind her daughter, Tricia Kincheloe and her husband, John of Clifton, Virginia, a sister, Roberta Huntt of Wytheville, Virginia, sister-in-law, Adelaide Smith of Wytheville, Virginia, sister-in-law, Evelyn Taylor of Baltimore, Maryland, brother-in-law, A. Courtney Guild of Louisville, Kentucky. five nephews and one niece and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Barnard F. Jennings, her sister, Caroline Guild and her parents. Nancy Lee was born March 27,1924 in Wytheville, Virginia. Her father served in the 21 st Division of the Army Corps of Engineers in WWI and re-enlisted when he returned home from the war. The family lived in Kentucky and Pennsylvania during this time. Nancy Lee lived with her grandparents, mother and sisters on her grandparent's family farm in Wythe County during the depression while her father continued to travel for work. Nancy Lee often said that they didn't know there was a depression because the family had everything they needed on the farm. In 1932 her father was hired as an engineer by the Virginia Department of Highways and the family lived in various locations around the State of Virginia including Bristol, Chester, Martinsville, Farmville and finally in Richmond. Nancy Lee always considered Richmond her home town. She was very proud of her Southern roots, as anyone who dared to call her Nancy instead of Nancy Lee quickly discovered. Nancy Lee attended Longwood College. She left college before graduation in order to take a job with The Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad tracking trains. She was forced to resign her position at the end of WWII so it would be available for a veteran returning home from the war. When she moved to Richmond she went to work in the C. and P. Telephone business office. She met her future husband on a blind date arranged by her sister Caroline and future brother-in-law, Courtney. Barney and Nancy Lee were married May 6, 1949 in Washington, DC. They lived in Washington, DC. until Barney finished law school at George Washington University. They moved to Alexandria and then finally to Fairfax in 1952. Nancy Lee transferred to the business office of C. and P. Telephone in Alexandria after their marriage. She retired as a Supervisor of the Business office in the late 1950s. Nancy Lee loved to travel and she and Barney traveled all over the world during their lifetimes. She especially enjoyed her annual trips to Ireland with her sister-in-law, Adelaide. She loved to read and always had a book by her side. No one enjoyed a party more than she did. She was an accomplished seamstress, artist and flower arranger. Many summer days were spent by the pool at the Country Club of Fairfax with a group of friends. Nancy Lee loved children and always looked forward to each new addition to our family, spending time with them and watching them grow up. She was never afraid to speak her mind. She had a great sense of humor and we will always remember her contagious laugh and the twinkle in her eye. She was a member of the Garden Club of Fairfax, Fairfax Chapter #1410 U.D.C., The Tuesday Afternoon Club, The Country Club of Fairfax, Shillelagh Travel Club and Fairfax United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, 4081 University Drive, Fairfax, Virginia 22030.Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, 4081 University Drive, Fairfax, Virginia 22030. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020

