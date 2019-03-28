Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY VALTIN.



NANCY EBERLE VALTIN (Age 92)



Died peacefully while in hospice care on March 15, 2019. Nancy was born on May 14, 1926 and grew up in Philadelphia. She graduated from Swarthmore College. At Swarthmore, she met her late husband Rolf. Nancy and Rolf were married for 70 years, until his passing on August 1, 2018. Nancy lived at Goodwin House in Alexandria, Virginia where she had many warm friendships.

Known as Nanny among family members, she is survived by her four children: Janie Pruckowski (Peter) of Ocean View, Delaware; Carol Hawkens (Roy) of McLean, Virginia; Chris (Kimberly) of Arlington, Virginia; and Matt of Colorado Springs, Colorado. In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Nancy was passionate about many things, including her family, her beloved pets, reading, politics, the beach, and the Baltimore Orioles. We will miss her good humor, frankness, frugality, and compassion for the less fortunate.

In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a memorial service for Nancy. In lieu of a service, please consider a donation to one of Nancy's favorite causes, Hedgesville Hounds, a nonprofit that provides dog rescue and adoption services, at P.O. Box 2174, Hedgesville, WV, 25427.