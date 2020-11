Nora Meehan Quade 51, a respected NIH nurse from Silver Spring, MD, passed on November 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Nora is survived by her devoted husband, Steven, a sister, brothers, and extended family. Donations may be made to the Childrens Inn at NIH or The Edmond J. Safra Family Lodge at NIH. A memorial event will be held when safe to gather. Please share memories and condolences at: