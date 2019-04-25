

NORMA JEWELL SEVERTSON DOVE (Age 86)



Of Baltimore, MD, died on April 18, 2019. She was born in Boone, Iowa and spent most of her adult life in Northern Virginia. She married Carter H. Dove, Sr. in 1956 from whom she was divorced in 1979. She worked for the World Bank and the Federal Reserve, from which she retired and moved to Baltimore in 2004 to be near her son. She was an avid gardener and an enthusiastic volunteer for many causes. She is survived by her sons, C. Huston Dove, Jr. of Baltimore and Tracy J. Dove of Rockville, MD; a sister, Beth Lewis of Mathews, VA; two grandchildren, Maximilian and Alexandra; and many nieces and nephews. A private memoriam will be held in her honor.