Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN SINGER.



Norman P. Singer



Of Bethesda MD. passed away on March 9, 2019 at the age of 95. A native Bostonian, Mr. Singer relocated to Rockville in 1976 and remained in Maryland for the rest of his life.

Norman served in the Navy during World War II and attended Williams College and Yale University where, in addition to earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, he was the welterweight boxing champion. He then went on to graduate from Harvard School of Law.

Highly regarded in his field of Government contracting, Mr. Singer was a respected lecturer and mentor to many. He worked for Raytheon Corp., Allied Research, ITEK Corp. and Federal Publications. He was a founder and active member and lecturer at NCMA.

Norman had a personal passion for the arts and participated enthusiastically in local community theater, including the Concord Players and the Arlington Friends of the Drama. Frequently cast as the affable rogue or song and dance man, his prodest achievement was starring as Alfred P. Doolittle in MY FAIR LADY, a performance that produced several show stopping moments.

He was a proud member of the Jewish Community Center in Rockville and had many friends at the Promenade in Bethesda.

Mr. Singer was married for 46 years to his late wife, Irene I. Singer. He is survived by his four children, Charles Farrell, Paula Singer, Joseph Singer, Edward Singer and his five grandchildren. Also survived by his companion, Cecille Jach. There are no services planned.