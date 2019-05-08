Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA BISSET. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BISSET PATRICIA ANN HILL BISSET May 2, 1928 - April 29, 2019 Patricia, "Pat" "Mom" "Maka" "Grandma" "Aunt" Bisset, 90, peacefully passed away in Burke, Virginia, Monday, April 29, 2019. Born on May 2, 1928 to Peter and Evelyn Hill in Washington, DC. She will be forever remembered by her surviving children, Kristina (John) Whittaker, Suzanne (Forest) Butler, Sheila (Lee) Aronfeld, Dana Bisset, and Peter (Mary) Bisset; six grandchildren and one great-grandson, Erin (Will) McNally and Chelsea Whittaker (James Katz), Dustin Whittier and Brad Whittier (Vilma), Matthew Bisset, Emily Bisset and her great grandson, Alexander Whittier. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Alfred, daughter Julianne Reid and son-in-law Christopher Reid. Patricia grew up in Washington DC and surrounding Maryland area. She married Alfred "Al" Bisset on May 29, 1952 and became a devoted wife and mother. Pat was a talented beautiful woman, wife, mother and grandmother. She worked tirelessly in raising her children and was supportive of her husband's career. Patricia had a never-ending curiosity in all things in this world. Her husband's job took her and her family all over the world, living in Brazil, India, Egypt, Kenya, Barbados and Jamaica. She loved living in different countries and never lost her curiosity about the people and the countries where she lived. She gave and encouraged her children to learn and experience other cultures, people, food, and all the wonders of the world. In her life she was a talented business woman, buying two businesses turning both into profitable businesses. Pat strongly believed in instilling in her children and grandchildren humility, acceptance, tolerance and a love for everyone. She always worked hard to improve the lives of those she loved. Pat enjoyed collecting beautiful artifacts from all the countries she lived. Indeed, her love for culture was never ending. "Pat" "Mom" "Maka" "Grandma" and "Aunt" will be missed, and she will always remain in our hearts. As with her husband, Alfred Bisset, Pat has continued the tradition Alfred Bisset chose, which was to contribute to medical science and education. She decided to donate her body to Georgetown Medical School. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be a Memorial Mass held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. In lieu of flowers, tribute/memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's. Address: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (please indicate memorial ID 11627591). For online donations, (

BISSET PATRICIA ANN HILL BISSET May 2, 1928 - April 29, 2019 Patricia, "Pat" "Mom" "Maka" "Grandma" "Aunt" Bisset, 90, peacefully passed away in Burke, Virginia, Monday, April 29, 2019. Born on May 2, 1928 to Peter and Evelyn Hill in Washington, DC. She will be forever remembered by her surviving children, Kristina (John) Whittaker, Suzanne (Forest) Butler, Sheila (Lee) Aronfeld, Dana Bisset, and Peter (Mary) Bisset; six grandchildren and one great-grandson, Erin (Will) McNally and Chelsea Whittaker (James Katz), Dustin Whittier and Brad Whittier (Vilma), Matthew Bisset, Emily Bisset and her great grandson, Alexander Whittier. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Alfred, daughter Julianne Reid and son-in-law Christopher Reid. Patricia grew up in Washington DC and surrounding Maryland area. She married Alfred "Al" Bisset on May 29, 1952 and became a devoted wife and mother. Pat was a talented beautiful woman, wife, mother and grandmother. She worked tirelessly in raising her children and was supportive of her husband's career. Patricia had a never-ending curiosity in all things in this world. Her husband's job took her and her family all over the world, living in Brazil, India, Egypt, Kenya, Barbados and Jamaica. She loved living in different countries and never lost her curiosity about the people and the countries where she lived. She gave and encouraged her children to learn and experience other cultures, people, food, and all the wonders of the world. In her life she was a talented business woman, buying two businesses turning both into profitable businesses. Pat strongly believed in instilling in her children and grandchildren humility, acceptance, tolerance and a love for everyone. She always worked hard to improve the lives of those she loved. Pat enjoyed collecting beautiful artifacts from all the countries she lived. Indeed, her love for culture was never ending. "Pat" "Mom" "Maka" "Grandma" and "Aunt" will be missed, and she will always remain in our hearts. As with her husband, Alfred Bisset, Pat has continued the tradition Alfred Bisset chose, which was to contribute to medical science and education. She decided to donate her body to Georgetown Medical School. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be a Memorial Mass held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. In lieu of flowers, tribute/memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's. Address: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (please indicate memorial ID 11627591). For online donations, ( www.stjude.org/donate ).Bisset on May 29, 1952 and became a devoted wife and mother. Pat was a talented beautiful woman, wife, mother and grandmother. She worked tirelessly in raising her children and was supportive of her husband's career. Patricia had a never-ending curiosity in all things in this world. Her husband's job took her and her family all over the world, living in Brazil, India, Egypt, Kenya, Barbados and Jamaica. She loved living in different countries and never lost her curiosity about the people and the countries where she lived. She gave and encouraged her children to learn and experience other cultures, people, food, and all the wonders of the world. In her life she was a talented business woman, buying two businesses turning both into profitable businesses. Pat strongly believed in instilling in her children and grandchildren humility, acceptance, tolerance and a love for everyone. She always worked hard to improve the lives of those she loved. Pat enjoyed collecting beautiful artifacts from all the countries she lived. Indeed, her love for culture was never ending. "Pat" "Mom" "Maka" "Grandma" and "Aunt" will be missed, and she will always remain in our hearts. As with her husband, Alfred Bisset, Pat has continued the tradition Alfred Bisset chose, which was to contribute to medical science and education. She decided to donate her body to Georgetown Medical School. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be a Memorial Mass held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. In lieu of flowers, tribute/memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's. Address: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (please indicate memorial ID 11627591). For online donations, ( ). Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.