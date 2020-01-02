

Patricia Cullen Long



Of Fairfax, VA died Sunday, December 16, 2019 at age 86. A native of New York, she was proud of her Irish and Italian heritage. Ms. Long met her former husband Jay in Paris while a Stewardess for TWA. As an Air Force couple, they lived and traveled all over the world, raising two daughters and returning each time to Fairfax, where she resided in her beloved Mantua home and delighted in hosting parties for friends and neighbors for 50 years. Pat Long loved being an agent for Long & Foster Realtors on Prosperity Dr. from 1979-2006. A connoisseur of designer shoes, fine wine, good food and music, all shades of the color pink and blingy jewelry, she was a Patron of the Arts, NPR, the Kennedy Center, and Lord+Taylor. Pat loved her daughters Kelley and Betsy fiercely, and doted on her five grandchildren. She saw every stranger as a friend she hadn't met yet. Patricia will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass private.