

Patricia Powers Reina (Age 73)



Passed away on November 6, 2019 surrounded by all four of her children. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Abdon Reina and their children: daughter, Katherine (Boota) Virdi, grandchildren, Rajay and Kiryn, daughter, Deanna Reina, son, Michael Reina (Hannah Goff), daughter, Karen (Chris) Moring, grandchildren, Sunny and Bernie, her devoted dog and cat, Sierra and Samira. She was a living angel who loved her family with all of her being. She will be missed always and her memory cherished forever.

Please join us for A Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Atrium of Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court in Vienna, VA 22182. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.