

Patricia Louise Salmon

On May 25, 2020, Patricia Louise Salmon passed away at her Fairfax home from heart problems associated with Alzheimer's Disease, her devoted and adoring husband of nearly 44 years, Michael D. Salmon was by her side. She was born, the second of six siblings, to Robert B. James and Alma C. James of Bealeton, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bobby Lee. Patricia graduated from Cedar Lee High School and attended Bridgewater College before starting her career with the Department of the Navy at the Bureau of Naval Personnel in 1962. She moved to the Office of the Secretary of the Navy in 1965 where she served with dedication and distinction and was awarded several distinguished service citations before her retirement in 1999. With Patricia, family came first. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, step-mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She was understanding, loving and outgoing to all with whom she came in contact. Everybody loved and adored her. She is survived by her husband, four siblings, Dr. Linda B. James of Springfield, Virginia, Shirley D. Gahm (Jacob) of Ripon, California, Thomas G. James (Audrey) of Goldvein, Virginia, Donald J. James (Brenda) of Goldvein, Virginia; four step-children, Catherine L. Boggess (Henry) of Hanover, Virginia, Michael P. Salmon (Mary Jane) of Lorton, Virginia, Richard D. Salmon (Robin) of Fairfax, Virginia, Marianne G. Lynch (Jim) of Chalfont, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Sara, Brian, James, Cynthia, Kyle, John, Ashley and Colin; and two great grandchildren Stuart and Avery. Patty deeply touched the hearts of all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, at a date to be determined.



