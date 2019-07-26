Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA "Pat" WILLIAMSON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WILLIAMSON PATRICIA ANN HURLEY WILLIAMSON "Pat" Patricia "Pat" Ann Hurley Williamson, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. She was born on October 23, 1932, in Fall River, MA, to the late Patrick James Hurley and Anna Josephine Shanahan Hurley. She graduated from Dominican Academy in 1942. Pat then completed her nursing program at St. Anne's Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. On September 7, 1955, she married James Joseph Williamson. Pat was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed working as a geriatrics nurse, and retired from nursing in 1992. Pat was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. They speak fondly of her dignity and dry wit. A Catholic of deep faith, she devoted much of her time to serving her community. Pat spent ten years volunteering with Hospice in Pensacola, Florida. Then, in 2012, she moved to Washington D.C. to take up residence at Knollwood Military Retirement Community. Pat is survived by three children: a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Barbara Williamson, of Apollo Beach, FL; a daughter, Joanne Williamson, of Honolulu, HI; a daughter and son-in-law, Karyn Williamson-Coria and Carlos Coria of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren: grandson and his wife, Nicholas and Monica Williamson of Odessa, FL; grandson and his wife, Luke and Brittany Williamson of Sunderland, MD; grandson, Alberto Coria of Washington, DC; grandsons Pablo Coria and Oliver Coria of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter Julia Schnetzler of Portland, OR; granddaughter, Grace Schnetzler of Richmond, CA; one sister, Julia Plotnick of Washington, DC; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Hurley, of Houston, TX and six great-grandchildren: Luke Williamson II, Blake Williamson, Abigail Williamson, Kynsleigh Williamson, Maximus Williamson, and Cassidy Williamson; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Knollwood Military Retirement Home at 6200 Oregon Ave. N.W, Washington, DC 20015 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following Hospice organization: In the name of Patricia Williamson, Covenant Care, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.

