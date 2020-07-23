PATRICK ELLIS



PATRICK C. ELLIS

Passed peacefully on July 16, 2020, of complications from the coronavirus. He was a radio show host at WHUR- FM in Washington, D.C. for more than four decades. His parents Ida Delaney Ellis and Roy Alexander Ellis, and his brother Roy M. Ellis preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Green Ellis of Churchton, Md., two daughters Susan Cooper of Landover, Md. and Adina Ellis Cato (Bobby Cato, Jr.) of Washington, D.C; three grandchildren, Aaron and Lindsey Cooper and Cassius Cato; nephew Roy "Chip" Ellis; great nephew Clayton Ellis; sister-in-law Patricia Ellis; and a host of relatives, friends, colleagues, and a vast radio listening audience. A community celebration will be held at a later date. INTERMENT PRIVATE. www.mcguire-services



