KOUTSANDREAS Peter D. Koutsandreas Celebrating a Life of Service Peter D. Koutsandreas, former NASA Manned Flight Project Leader and Board Director of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 93. Pete Koutsandreas was a proud father with a huge heart who gave a lifetime of service to his church, his country, and his community. Born in 1926 in Greece and brought to America as a baby, Pete grew up in Washington, DC. Following Eastern High School, he graduated from The George Washington University with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and stayed on to achieve a Juris Doctor degree. Pete embodied the values of duty, integrity, hard work, and humility that characterize the "Greatest Generation." Upon meeting the love of his life, Calliope "Cleo" Norris, they married and raised their family in Bethesda, Maryland. Promoted to the rank of corporal in the U.S. Army, Pete served during WWII. Stationed at the University of Maine, he worked on industrial and mechanical engineering solutions. He continued his service for the Department of the Army's Chief of Ordnance Office in Alabama until 1962, working on guided missile systems. Following the military, Pete led a team supporting the NASA Manned Space Flight Program. In one of the greatest achievements in human history, the Apollo Program would land the first men on the Moon and bring them safely back to Earth. As a project manager, he contributed to the development, performance, and reliability of a complete aerospace vehicle, including all stages of the Saturn IB and V Launch Vehicles. His responsibilities included installed subsystems, technological areas, electronics, structure propulsion, thermal protection, power generation, and guidance and control systems. After a 16-year career at NASA, he worked managing grants and contracts at American University, overseeing and negotiating externally funded, sponsored awards. Pete's commitment to his faith was unrivaled, covering 82 years of service to the church. Starting as an altar boy at the age of 11, he served in a variety of roles, including President and Board Director of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. To many, Pete was considered the heart and soul of Saint Sophia and helped build the church from the ground up. He worked with architect Archie Protopapas of New York City and the local team to design the church and stood alongside President Dwight D. Eisenhower at the groundbreaking of Saint Sophia and the first service celebrated on February 20, 1955. Pete is survived by his two daughters, Adrienne K. Tiller and Michelle K. Wingate (Paul) and three grandchildren: Philip Tiller and Slater and Julia Wingate; and brother John Koutsandreas and sister-in-law, Katherine; as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate his life is planned for Thursday, January 2, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. NW, Washington, DC 20007. Interment at Parklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Peter Koutsandreas to the fund for the restoration of St. Sophia. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home Inc.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Peter Koutsandreas to the fund for the restoration of St. Sophia. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 1, 2020