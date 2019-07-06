

Peter J. Likus



Peter J. Likus, 54, of Marshall, VA passed away on June 21, 2019 at the Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. He was born in Evanston, IL on February 26, 1965 to the late Peter A. and Marie Theresa Lambrecht Likus.

Peter lived a life of travel and adventure with his husband, making homes and sharing beautiful journeys together from Jackson Hole, WY and San Francisco, CA to Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, FL, and several places in between. His final life adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley was a source of great satisfaction as he felt such peace living in this beautiful landscape; the community and good friends he made here became an important part of his life. He was awestruck by the mountain vistas and the historic byways of Virginia and Pennsylvania and loved introducing them to his family and friends on scenic drives. Peter's passion for nature and our national parks began in Yellowstone National Park where he worked after graduating college. The seeds of adventure were planted there, which started him on a lifetime of outdoor activities, including skiing, hiking, and whitewater rafting.

Peter took great pride in the beautiful homes he found and decorated for himself and his husband throughout their lives together. Peter had an eye for architecture and style and a talent for creating the perfect space for his family's comfort. He loved to cook and entertain, repeatedly dazzling guests with his culinary skills. Whether making Christmas dinner for 20 or French toast for two on Sunday mornings, he was as at ease in his kitchen as he was kayaking the Shenandoah River. Peter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his husband, David F. Lannoye of Marshall, VA; a sister, Kathleen Ann (Robert) Hammerstone; nieces, Alia Theresa (Matt) Bluemlein, Zoe Ann Hammerstone, Haley Rae Hammerstone and a nephew, Nathan Hammerstone, all of Crystal Lake, IL; two aunts, Mary Ann Stephen and Elizabeth Carlson and numerous cousins.

Peter will be celebrated with toasts to a life well-lived around a bonfire with family and friends from around the country at his 7-acre home in Marshall, VA on Saturday, July 13. Starting at 7 or 8 p.m. until the Jameson's is gone. Please call 214-991-2497 and leave a message for the address and details. At a future date, Peter's ashes will be spread in Yellowstone, where his adventure began.