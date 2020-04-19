Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER VAILL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

VAILL Peter Brown Vaill (Age 83) Of Minneapolis, MN, formerly of McLean, VA and Lusby, MD, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Peter was born in St. Cloud, MN on November 5, 1936 to Stanley and Elizabeth Vaill. He was married to Margery Barnes Vaill (1959-1978) and Deborah Davis (1980-1997). Peter was a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BA in Psychology (1958) and the Harvard Business School with an MBA and DBA (1964). He was Professor Emeritus of Managerial Leadership of the new Ph.D. Program in Leadership and Change at Antioch University in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Peter served on the faculties of UCLA , the University of Connecticut-Storrs, and the University of St. Thomas Minneapolis-St. Paul where he held the Endowed Chair in Management Education at the School of Business. His longest tenure was at The George Washington University where he served as Dean of the School of Government and Business Administration (now the School of Business) for five years, and then a member of the faculty in Organizational Behavior and Development for an additional 20 years. Peter published widely in the fields of organizational behavior, organization development (O.D.), and leadership studies including the intersection of spiri- tuality and leadership. He authored three books, countless chapters and articles, and consulted internationally throughout his academic career. In a career spanning six decades, he was a leader in the field of Organization Development. He was a member of the Academy of Management, the Organizational Behavior Teaching Society, the NTL Institute for Applied Behavioral Science from 1971 to 1993, and was one of the leaders of its reorganization in 1975. His last work was the recording of 17 podcast episodes entitled "Practice?" and available for download at enactionresearch.org . Peter was an avid sailor, devotee of basketball, and marathon runner; he was also an accomplished musician and poet. He was a proud brother of Delta Tau Delta, and member of the bands and choirs of Southwest High School and the University of Minnesota. He loved attending Minnesota Orchestra concerts. Peter is survived by his children, Emily Vaill (David) Pfaff of Cincinnati, OH, and Timothy Vaill of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren: Andrew Pfaff (Jo Clark) of Madison, WI, Helen Pfaff of Atlanta, GA, and Edward Pfaff of Cincinnati; his beloved friend Sandy Prieve Prins of Minneapolis, extended family and friends. Peter was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eleanor Vaill Miller. A memorial service and interment at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, Minneapolis will be held at a later date. The Minnesota Cremation Society has assisted with arrangements. The family is so grateful for the care of the Walker Place Health Care program and Interim Home Health and Hospice, without whom Peter never would have been able to live the full life that he did, and the Palliative Care Program at Methodist Hospital. Memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to the organization of your choice, your local NPR or Public Television station, , or to St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403.A memorial service and interment at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, Minneapolis will be held at a later date. The Minnesota Cremation Society has assisted with arrangements. The family is so grateful for the care of the Walker Place Health Care program and Interim Home Health and Hospice, without whom Peter never would have been able to live the full life that he did, and the Palliative Care Program at Methodist Hospital. Memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to the organization of your choice, your local NPR or Public Television station, , or to St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020

