

Philip A. Selwyn (Age 74)



Of Rochester, NY and Sarasota, FL, formerly of McLean, VA died May 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Karen Selwyn; his son Eric Selwyn (Michele Ordway); and his adored granddaughter MaeBelle. Dr. Selwyn had a 43-year career in both the Federal Government and the private sector managing a broad spectrum of technology development programs. A service will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church, VA 22043 on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at the Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Philip's memory to the Eastman School of Music Concert Fund, Office of Gift and Donor Records, Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627. This fund creates opportunities for students to study with guest artists; the resulting master classes and concerts brought Philip great joy.