Rashard Garland Waldo
Rashard Garland Waldo  
On Sunday, June 14, 2020. Loving and devoted son of Donyetta Satterfield and Rechard Waldo; grandson of Garland and Sherrie Satterfield, Jr. and Joseph and Teressa Spencer. Survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by grandfather, John Waldo, great-grandparents: Carrol and Daisey Lee Johnson and Garland and Ruth Satterfield, Sr. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at the Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Avenue SE, DC. Services entrusted to Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Temple of Praise
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Temple of Praise
Funeral services provided by
Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home
7451 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd,
Clinton, MD 20735
240-244-5244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 27, 2020
Will be truly miss great nephew.
Frederick Allen
Family
June 27, 2020
Rest in peace to our great nephew, who will be dearly missed.
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
