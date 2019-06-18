

RAYMOND E. M. FORRESTER



On June 5, 2019, Raymond E. M. Forrester passed away at his home in Lakeland, Florida, due to lung cancer. He was 95 years old.

Ray Forrester was preceded in death by his wife Thora; daughter Joyce; and son Wayne. Surviving sons are Robert, Paul, Carl, Charles, and Steve; with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Raymond served as a Seaman 1st Class in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He later graduated with a BA in economics from Bridgewater College, Virginia. While raising his family of seven chldren in Manassas, VA, he worked for Fairfax County Public Schools until his retirement in Florida.

He was also a passionate aviator who owned several private planes, and built a registered airfield on his Nokesville farm.

A celebration of life gathering was held in Lakeland, FL at the Colonnades Clubhouse, 4800 Colonnades Club Blvd., Lakeland FL 3381. No other services are being planned at this time.