

Regina A. Smith

April 18, 2020



Regina A. Smith (Jeannie Bazil), of Olney, Maryland and formerly of Forest City, PA died Saturday at home. She was the wife of Benjamin "Jim" Smith, who died in 2009.

Regina was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Frances Lawrence Bazil, Sr. She was a graduate of Scranton Lackawanna College and the New York State School of Cosmetology, Binghamton. She is retired from the U.S. Civil Service and Montgomery County School System of the State of Maryland.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Rockville, MD.

Regina is survived by a daughter Pamela Smith-Korman and husband Brian, Ocean Pines, MD; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Jr. and George Bazil.

A graveside Service will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Township. Arrangements are by the Joseph W Scotchlas Funeral Home, Inc., Simpson, PA. For condolences visit: