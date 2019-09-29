

REVONDA BARNWELL MOSHER



Revonda Barnwell Mosher was born in Burlington, NC on December 18, 1949, and passed away in her home in Silver Spring, MD on September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of William D. Mosher; loving mother of Eric C. Mosher (Mt Airy, MD); cherished grandmother of Jamie C. Mosher; adored sister of Charles H. Barnwell, Thomas E Barnwell, and Judy C. Barnwell, all of Burlington, NC.

A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of St. Andrew, 15300 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20905 on Saturday, October 5, with visitation at 2 pm and a memorial service at 3 pm. A private family burial will occur in North Carolina.

Revonda grew up in Burlington NC. She worked in DC and Maryland for 29 years as a pediatric nurse practitioner, serving children with cancer, at Georgetown Hospital, Children's National Medical Center, and Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. At church, she worked on service projects to provide food, school supplies and Christmas presents to low-income children. She fought a long battle with breast cancer with grace and dignity.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Lutheran Church of St Andrew; to Montgomery Hospice; or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W 44th St, Suite 609, NY, NY. 10036 https:// www.bcrf.org

