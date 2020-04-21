Richard Nelson Bailey
Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. Survived by his wife, Inez; two children Larry and Brenda, and their spouses, Loleta and Greg. He is also survived by sister Ethel, and brother, Harold, of Richmond, Virginia, and many loving relatives. Funeral service is private with interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Richard Bailey was a jet mechanic in the U.S. Navy
where he served faithfully for 20 years, and 23 additional years as a citizen. He was an Honorary Past Imperial Potentate, and a member of Mecca Temple #10. He and his wife, Inez, faithfully served their military and church communities. They have been long-time members of First Baptist Church of Highland Park, Landover, Maryland.