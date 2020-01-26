Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD LUNDBERG. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 View Map Send Flowers Notice

LUNDBERG RICHARD CHRIS LUNDBERG OCTOBER 12, 1945 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Richard died leaving behind many grief-stricken and heartbroken friends and family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann of almost 50 years. He had many relatives living in Fredonia, Jamestown and Buffalo, New York. More loved ones are scattered across the U.S. - California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, 0regon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. Richard graduated from Queens College New York with a B.A. in History (Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa) and a Masters in Education. He became a Junior High and Middle school teacher in 1968 in NYC. After nine years, his desire to help make a difference in the world plus his love of travel and languages drove him to change careers and join the Foreign Service and become a Diplomat with the United States Information Agency and the U.S. Department of State. His overseas career took him to five different countries. He began as a Junior Officer in Warsaw, Poland in 1978 and moved on to be the Branch Public Affairs Officer in Poznan. For a history major, it was a memorable assignment because it encompassed the time of traditional Communist rule, the rise of Solidarity, the threat of Soviet invasion and the imposition of martial law. His next assignments were no less memorable but exciting, interesting and challenging in their own way. Richard then went on to Helsinki, Finland as an Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer. The next posting was to post-Ceausescu Bucharest, Romania as Information Officer. Then onward to Reykjavik, Iceland as the Public Affairs Officer. His last overseas posting was to Tallinn, Estonia as the Public Affairs Officer. Richard's overseas postings were interspersed with Washington assignments. They include, but are not limited to: Program Officer for the U.S. Speakers Program in Eastern Europe, Office Director of the U.S. Society and Values Office, Bureau of International Information Programs (about three weeks after 9/11). It was followed by a Congressional (Pearson) Fellow with the Bureau of Human Resources and later as a Career Development Officer. He retired in 2005. Richard's talent for learning the language of each country enabled him to have close personal relationships with all his contacts. His ability as a writer had also earned him many accolades throughout his career. He succeeded in his goals and came home knowing that he had made a difference and in addition had established friendships in each country that lasts until this day. The loss of Richard, with his kindness, great sense of humor, his loving personality, honesty, intellect and integrity, have left a gaping hole in our universe. The Visitation will be on February 1, between 1 and 4 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army and the World Wildlife Fund in Richard's memory. Interment will be at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, New York at a later date. To learn more about Richard and to share your thoughts with friends and family, a longer and more detailed version will appear on this website moneyandking.com at a later date.To learn more about Richard and to share your thoughts with friends and family, a longer and more detailed version will appear on this website moneyandking.com at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

