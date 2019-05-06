

Richard P. Owen

(Age 81)



Passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, after battling cancer.

Richard was a US Navy veteran and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Richard was preceded in death by parents; Helene and Glen Owen; sisters, Faye (Harold) Bohlken and Edith Owen. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; brother, Walter (DeeAnn) Owen; sister, Sarah (David) Schreder; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, his family of the heart, Robyn and Bob Bailey, John Fisk, and his deeply loved friends and neighbors.

Visitation: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock RD., Fairfax, VA. Funeral Services, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Michael' Catholic Church, 7401 St. Michael's Lane, Annandale, VA.

Interment following funeral: 1 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Repass: 2:30 p.m., The Knights of Columbus, Fr. Mallory Assembly, 1894 Providence Hall, 3702 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA.