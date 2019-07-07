RICHARD DEAN PADGETT
Richard Dean Padgett "Dick" died on June 28, 2019, at age 81, courageously living as long as possible with Multiple sclerosis. Dick is survived by his devoted wife Sheila Kenny Padgett; children Clare Padgett, Mary Flounlacker (Jay), Christopher Padgett (Jane) and John Padgett; along with his grandchildren Anne Helmer (David), Meghan, Kelly, Kevin, Caroline, Kieran and Aedan. He is also survived by his sister Faye Padgett; brother Thomas Padgett (Rhea); and brother-in-law Neil Kenny. Born and raised in Anacostia, Dick is a graduate of Gonzaga College HS, Catholic University, and the National War College. He was a distinguished Air Force veteran, a 35 year career employee of the National Security Agency and member of the Senior Executive Cryptologic Service, and a Bowie City Councilman for 22 years. In addition to his dedication to both national and public service, he was beloved to his family, colleagues, friends, and neighbors. He will be deeply missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church, 14720 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m., burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/fjhm
), attn: Justin C. McArthur, 600 N. Wolfe Street / Meyer 6-113, Baltimore, MD 21287. Dr. McArthur was valiant in his care and concern for Dick; or to: St. Pius X, 14720 Annapolis Road, Bowie , MD 20715 . Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: