ROBERT CHARLES BROWER

April 13, 1920 ~ February 20, 2018



Robert Charles Brower Jr, 97, died peacefully February 20, 2018 at Cedarfield, Henrico, VA. A 40-year resident of Richmond, Bob was born in Chicago IL to Robert Charles and Mildred (Perry) Brower and raised in Canton, OH. A graduate of Culver Military Academy and Dartmouth College he served in the 83rd Infantry in Robert Charles Brower Jr, 97, died peacefully February 20, 2018 at Cedarfield, Henrico, VA. A 40-year resident of Richmond, Bob was born in Chicago IL to Robert Charles and Mildred (Perry) Brower and raised in Canton, OH. A graduate of Culver Military Academy and Dartmouth College he served in the 83rd Infantry in WWII as an intelligence officer in Europe. Discharged as a Captain, he was awarded a Bronze star , five battle stars, and the French Legion of Honor.

Bob had a career in building supply sales and retired from Union Camp in 1985. Bob married Lucille Anderson in 1950. They raised their children, Bonnie and David, in Westfield, NJ. He enjoyed skiing and was a dedicated golfer. He was a 70 year, 32nd degree Mason.

Bob married Gladys Redd Robertson in 1989. They met at church and both loved golf, scotch and dancing. Gladys died in 2010. Bob is survived by Bonnie Brower Whyte (Kirby), David C. Brower (Sandra), Barbara Burke (Larry), John Robertson (Fran), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be interred with full military honors March 1, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery.