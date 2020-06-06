ROBERT HORNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT L. HORNER  
The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother Robert L. Horner on June 3, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on June 8 at 11 a.m. where services will be held at 12 noon. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.Fraternally, The Business Office  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved