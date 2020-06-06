The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother Robert L. Horner on June 3, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on June 8 at 11 a.m. where services will be held at 12 noon. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.