ROBERT JUDD



Robert A. Judd (Age 33)

Unexpectedly entered eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He is survived by his devoted and loving mother, one brother, two aunts, eight great-aunts, seven great-uncles, one half-brother, a multitude of cousins and a host of other family and close friends who loved him. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Church 206 New York Ave. NW Washington, DC. Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Robert will be peacefully laid to rest at Harmony Memorial Park. Because of Covid-19 Pandemic, viewing will be limited to 50 people at one time. Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.



