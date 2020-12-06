

ROBERT LOUIS JUDD (Age 78)

Of Sacramento, CA, died suddenly of a heart attack on November 13, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC to the late Robert Louis Judd and Mary E. Fitzgerald Judd.Bob attended St. John's College High School (Class of '60) and Georgetown University, where he received his Masters degree in resource economics. Bob is survived by his younger brother, David James Judd, his sister-in-law, Lynne, and their children of Redondo Beach, CA and many other relatives and friends. Bob was cremated and at his request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, do a kind deed and think of Bob. if you wish to reach out to his family, please checkout Facebook for David Judd or Anne Slagle Campbell.



