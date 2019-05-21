Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MANGRUM. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



MANGRUM Robert A. Mangrum Attorney, Art Collector Robert A. Mangrum died at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, DC, on May 13, 2019, after a heroic two-year struggle with cancer. Mr. Mangrum was distinguished as a government contracts attorney, was an art collector, animal lover and architecture/design enthusiast. Mr. Mangrum was born July 16, 1941 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, the son of Alton Jesse and Frances Parker Mangrum. Because his father was an Army officer stationed overseas and in various US states, Mr. Mangrum attended public schools in Germany as well as in Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, and Virginia. He graduated from high school in Newport News, VA, in 1959. Mr. Mangrum received undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Tennessee (BS 1964 and JD 1966), and was a member of the bars of Tennessee and the District of Columbia. He served as Captain in the US Army Judge Advocate General's Corps from 1966-1970, stationed in Korea and at the Pentagon, in the Office of the Judge Advocate General, Procurement Law Division. During his Army service he earned his LLM degree (Government Procurement Law) from the George Washington University Law School. Following his military service, Mr. Mangrum entered private practice with Sellers, Conner & Cuneo in Washington, DC, one of the leading government contract law firms of its time. After eleven years with that firm, he practiced law with Hamel & Park; Seyfarth, Shaw, Fairweather & Geraldson; and Winston & Strawn. He retired from private law practice at the young age of 62 to divide his time between West Palm Beach, Florida and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. After five years, he decided to return to law and he worked for the past ten years as project counsel and litigator in a wide range of significant matters for the US Coast Guard, Office of Procurement Law, in Washington, DC. He was widely recognized for the excellence of his legal work, his superior writing skills, and his dedication to client service. Mr. Mangrum was also an avid art collector, with a particular interest in William Christenberry's evocative work set in Hale County, Alabama. With his fine aesthetic sense, he purchased and sold a succession of homes in Washington, DC, which he renovated with the talented late architect Joseph Wnuk. Mr. Mangrum also collaborated with Mr. Wnuk on the design and construction of his home in Bethany Beach, Delaware, that was acclaimed for its beauty and simplicity. Mr. Mangrum loved animals and usually had two dogs and a cat or two simultaneously. He particularly loved rescue dogs and taking in stray cats. Mr. Mangrum was predeceased by his parents and his brother William. He is survived by his sister Barbara Teele, and by several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews whom he adored. He was a member of the Episcopal Christ Church Georgetown and of the University Club in Washington, DC. A memorial service will be held on June 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Episcopal Christ Church Georgetown, 3116 O St, NW followed by a reception at The Ampeer (formerly The Washington Club), 15 Dupont Circle (valet parking), Washington, DC. A private burial will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to ASPCA.com or to the Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2019

