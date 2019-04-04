Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "BO" OLLISON Jr..



ROBERT HAGUE OLLISON, JR. "Bo"



Robert "Bo" Hague Ollison Jr, of Washington DC, died suddenly from complications of type 1 diabetes on Thursday, March 28, 2019, while on a business trip. He was 46 years old.

Born July 27, 1972, in Detroit, to Bob and Dempsey Ollison, Bo graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School; 1990. He graduated from Miami University (Ohio) 1994, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing, with a Minor in Political Science. He later received his Masters of Business Administration from University of Detroit Mercy in 1998.

Most recently employed by Qorvis Communications, Bo had also worked as VP External Communications for the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), at the Departments of State and Commerce, the Export-Import Bank, and for both the Bush-Cheney and Dole-Kemp presidential campaigns.

Bo is survived by his fiancée, Kathryn Phelps, of Washington DC; parents, Bob and Dempsey Ollison of Sarasota, Florida, siblings Hague Bing (Eric); Elizabeth Ollison, Victoria Stackpoole (Harold), Patrick Ollison (Kilian) and Christopher Ollison (Amanda), and 10 nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at St Patrick's Catholic Church in downtown DC; a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

