ROLF EPPINGER
ROLF HUGO EPPINGER  
Rolf Hugo Eppinger passed away at his home in Silver Spring on August 14, 2020. He was born May 3, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan, the only child of Margaret & Hugo Eppinger. Rolf received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering Sciences from Wayne State University and had a distinguished 34-year career with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, retiring in 2006. Over the course of his career he published more than 120 technical papers dealing with automotive safety and is the holder of two U.S. patents.  Rolf enjoyed sailboat racing and created many fond memories at the West River Sailing Club in Galesville, MD. He was also an accomplished watercolorist, pen and ink artist, woodworker, boat builder and general handyman. Survived by Karen, his wife of 50 years. A loving father to Justin and Dwight (Kelly) Eppinger and grandfather to Alice and Hugo. He imparted his wisdom and can-do attitude to each and every one of us over the years. Teaching us everything from calculus to how to make the fastest pinewood derby car and making sure we didn't give up until we had exhausted all possibilities. No service is scheduled, memorial contributions may be made in Rolf's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
