Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSA GONZALEZ.



ROSA E. GONZALEZ (Age 97)



Passed away February 23, 2019 at her home in Falls Church. Rosa is preceded in death by her husband, Saturnino, in 1996. She is survived by a daughter, Alina; a son, Pedro, and his wife, Jo Dee; two granddaughters, Christina and Monica; and by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church on Thursday February 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday March 1 at 11:30 a.m., followed by an inurnment at National Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Capital Caring, 2900 Telestar Ct., Falls Church, VA 22042; or to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Rd. Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655.