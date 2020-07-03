1/1
RUFUS PECKHAM
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUFUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PECKHAM RUFUS WHEELER PECKHAM Rufus Wheeler Peckham passed away on April 22, 2020, of Covid-19 in Annandale, VA. He was 92. Born in New York City on January 25, 1928, Rufus graduated in 1946 from Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts, and joined the Marines that September. He served two years active duty and another four in the reserves, honorably discharged in November 1952 with the rank of sergeant. Settling in Washington, D.C., Rufus earned business and law degrees at American University. He opened a private law practice in the late 1950s, much of which focused on helping civil service employees navigate the system. He also did occasional work pro bono. Rufus assumed many other roles over the years-a D.C. liquor commissioner, a freelance security guard and between 1952 and 1992, an officer, then captain, with the D.C. Police Reserves, where he earned two awards for valor. A lifelong bachelor and a devoted Republican, Rufus shared the name of his father (a Navy captain and Defense Department official), grandfather (a U.S. Supreme Court justice) and great-grandfather (a congressman from New York). He was also descended from John Peckham, a 13th century archbishop of Canterbury. In keeping with these family traditions, Rufus was an active, parliamentary-minded parishioner for many years at Christ Episcopal Church in Georgetown. Large, confident and witty, Rufus and Senator John Warner, a friend, were much beloved elder eminences at Marine Corps gatherings. He belonged to the Metropolitan Club for more than 50 years and was a member of the Knickerbocker Club in New York. Rufus was also a firearms expert who amassed an impressive collection of historic and contemporary guns, much admired by friends. For decades a fixture on Q Street where he lived in Georgetown, Rufus spent the final two years of his life, following a fall, at a nursing home. His one sibling Charles died in 1989. Memorial gifts may be made to Brooks School https://www.brooksschool.org/giving or Christ Church, Georgetown https://abundant.co/ccg/give. There will be a memorial service at Christ Church at a later date. Inurnment is planned for Arlington National Cemetery.Memorial gifts may be made to Brooks School https://www.brooksschool.org/giving or Christ Church, Georgetown https://abundant.co/ccg/give. There will be a memorial service at Christ Church at a later date. Inurnment is planned for Arlington National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved