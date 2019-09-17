

RUSSELL EUGENE LARKIN, SR.



The world welcomed Russell Eugene to the world on November 3, 1941, arriving with fraternal twin brother Malcolm in Fairfield, AL, blessing parents of James R. Larkin and Vara Oleta Jeffcoat Larkin and their older brother James R. Larkin Jr. Gene left this world suddenly on August 24, 2019, at the age of 77 to rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.

Survived by wife Sophia Seong Eun Shin Larkin; daughter, Katy Elizabeth Larkin; and son, Russell Eugene L"Rusty" Larkin, Jr. (Christina); grandkids, Samuel and Henry; brother, Malcolm Elgin Larkin (Jane); mother of his children Mary Rinks Larkin, along with his devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends who knew and loved him dearly.

A lifetime student and devoted member of the church, Gene began his journey in Birmingham, AL where he graduated from Ensley High School and attended Snead College and Athens College. He received a Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology Emory University and was ordained into the North Alabama United Methodist Conference (UMC). He served churches in Alabama before he transferred into the Virginia UMC in 1971. He moved his family to Charlottesville, VA that year to serve as a resident of Pastoral Care at UVA Hospital before taking a position in Portsmouth, VA in 1974 with the Department of Health and Human Services. He returned to ministry in 1984. While serving churches throughout VA, Gene attended Garrett Theological Seminary at Northwestern University pursuing a PhD. He continued to serve churches throughout VA before retiring in McLean with his wife Sophia. He dubbed retirement his "fourth career", a time he enjoyed studying at the Bowen Family Center in Georgetown, avidly writing, reading, learning, traveling, and spending time with family. He found joy and beauty in humanity, and shared his time helping the community volunteering and supporting the church and various organizations around the area.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in McLean at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019.