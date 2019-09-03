The Washington Post

Sally Stack Alne  

Born August 22, 1925, in Rockford, Illinois to Army Colonel Frank Thornton Addington and Jean (St. John) McLean Addington, died on August 5, 2019. She is survived by husband, Leonard Alne; sister Patricia Addington Powers; niece and nephews Sally, Keith and John Powers.
 
She graduated Duke with a BA in education. An accomplished artist herself, she taught primary school and art for many years in Arlington County. A celebration of life is held on September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Goodwin House, 3440 S Jefferson St, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions: The Program in Education, in memory: Sally Alne, Duke University, Box 90739, Durham, NC 27708.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 3, 2019
