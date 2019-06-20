Stanley M. Jackson
Stanley M. Jackson, age 63, of Glenn Dale, MD died on June 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Karen Jackson; son Kyle Jackson; two daughters Staci Ware (Delvin) and Kristin Jackson; one granddaughter Sarai Jackson; mother Geraldyne Jackson; and a host of other family and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC 20019, viewing at 9:30 a.m., Omega memorial service begins at 9:30 a.m., Service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC 20002.