The Washington Post

Stanley Jackson

Guest Book
  • "May the priceless memories of your loved one continue in..."
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC
20020
(202)-583-5400
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4925 East Capitol St. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4925 East Capitol St. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4925 East Capitol St. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Stanley M. Jackson  

Stanley M. Jackson, age 63, of Glenn Dale, MD died on June 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Karen Jackson; son Kyle Jackson; two daughters Staci Ware (Delvin) and Kristin Jackson; one granddaughter Sarai Jackson; mother Geraldyne Jackson; and a host of other family and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC 20019, viewing at 9:30 a.m., Omega memorial service begins at 9:30 a.m., Service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC 20002.

Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.