Stephen E. Guss
Washington, DC native Stephen E. Guss, 77, passed away September 16, 2019 in his sleep in hospice care. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dale Erickson, children, Debby, Michele, Peter (wife, Jennifer), David (wife, Gianna), grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Riley, and sisters, Wendy Miller (husband, Scott), Leslie Lowenthal (husband, Harvey) and Ellen (widow of brother Gordon).
A Cold War Veteran, Stephen proudly served as an Army Medic in Germany when the Berlin Wall was erected. He graduated from American University, B.A., 1964, George Washington University Law School, J.D., 1967. A respected immigration attorney, Stephen practiced in Virginia since 1973, also admitted to Colorado, DC, US District Court and US Supreme Court. Member of: Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity, American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), American Legion, Loyal Order of Moose
, and Sparksters Hot Rod Club
Stephen loved travel, art, music, family, friends and telling long stories. He fought for his principles. In the '60s, he joined committed Americans from Chicago, New York and DC on a bus to Mississippi to register voters, where he became friends with older DC civil rights
leaders. He became a benefit concert producer with others for The Poor People's Development Foundation and other grass roots minority groups and organizations. He wrote for the Free Press and co-founded the independent Quicksilver Times; covering Woodstock and other rock festivals.
Memorial service at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Patch Adams MD and Gesundheit Institute, P.O. Box 307, Urbana, IL 61803. https://patchadams.org/donate
.