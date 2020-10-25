1/1
Steven Albert Skonberg
Steven Albert Skonberg (Age 59)
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4, 2020. Steve was born in Flushing, Queens, and raised on Long Island, where he attended Chaminade High School "79. He moved to Washington, DC, where he attended Georgetown University "83 and George Mason University School of Law "88. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Hervey Skonberg; his daughter, Kristen Skonberg Fernandez, and husband, Wesley Fernandez; his son, Robert "Bobby" Skonberg, and partner, Katherine Ballington; his brother, Kurt Skonberg, and wife, Luz Skonberg; his mother-in-law, Nancy Hervey; and grandson, Logan Fernandez. He is predeceased by his parents, Eric and Carole Skonberg, and father-in-law, Homer Vaughan Hervey. A funeral mass will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, Steve would have wanted all of his friends and family to head to the polls on Tuesday, November 3. Donations may also be made in his honor to the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. A memorial service and celebration of life will follow when it is safe for groups to gather.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
