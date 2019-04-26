



Dr. Steven Howard Lipsius



On April 24, 2019, Dr. Steven Howard Lipsius, M.D., passed away peacefully at his home in Bethesda, MD, with his family by his side. He is survived by Paula, his beloved wife of nearly 58 years; his devoted children, Amy and her husband, Jay Halpern; Elizabeth and her husband, Donald Peck; and Adam and his wife, Linda Appel Lipsius; and by his five cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Stephanie and Luke Halpern, and Dorothy and Eli Lipsius. Dr. Lipsius is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Lipsius Young.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Lipsius has lived in the DC area since 1971, when he joined the full-time faculty of The George Washington University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He remained on the clinical faculty, and in private practice, until shortly before his death.

An Army Special Forces physician in Vietnam, he will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather and by his patients as a brilliant, dedicated healer.