

SUSAN BARBARA

MEDGYESI-MITSCHAN

"Bunny"



The beloved matriarch of our family, Susan "Bunny" Medgyesi-Mitschang, passed away on December 9, 2019 on her birthday. Her family was blessed that almost up until her death at 102 years of age she was vigorous and happily engaged with her family, friends, and pursued interests that aimed to help other people. Born in Esztergom, Hungary, throughout her remarkable life Mother was an inspiration to all who knew her. A fierce love for her family and a deep faith in God sustained her through the devastation of World War II and the many trials that her family faced in creating a new life as immigrants to the US. Together with her cherished husband of 54 years, she ensured that her children received a superb education. She was dedicated to good books and life-long learning. As a Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she enfolded us in her love. She will be profoundly missed, but her memory and wisdom will always light our way.

A son, Dr. Louis N. Medgyesi-Mitschang predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne (James Wilder); grandson, Nicholas Medgyesi Wilder (Megan); granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Wilder; and two great-grandchildren, Mia Rowan Wilder and Fiona Wren Wilder.

A Memorial celebration of her life will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church in Bethesda on Monday, December 16 at 12 noon, followed by a private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Hospital Hospice.