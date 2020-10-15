1/1
SUSAN TANFIELD
1945 - 2020
Susan Hagood Tanfield (Age 75)  
Of Lake Ridge, VA, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, VA.Susan Marie Hood was born in Annapolis, MD to Doris Marie (Mathias) Hood and Webster Raydon Hood on September 2, 1945. She graduated from High Point College in North Carolina in 1967, majoring in elementary education. Later, Susan worked for over twenty years for Fairfax County as a Circuit Court Clerk. She married John Robert Hagood on August 5, 1967 in Quantico, VA. Susan is preceded in death by her first love, 1st Lt. John Robert Hagood (KIA Vietnam 1969); by her second husband, from whom she was divorced, James Robert Tanfield (1995); and by her parents. Susan is survived by daughter, Amantha "Amy" Hagood Peterson (John Peterson) of Springfield, VA; son, Christopher Patrick Tanfield of Asheville, NC; brother, Michael Raydon Hood (Linda Hood) of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Joyce Sallach of Omaha, NE; granddaughter, Sydney Melissa Peterson; grandson, Tyler Keegan Grigsby; extended family members Cynthia Tanfield Rivenbark, Rachel Sloane Rivenbark; and multiple beloved friends.Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020. Viewing will discontinue at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., including an opportunity to share memories. The service will be officiated by Rev. Belva Dickey, Chaplain at Westminster at Lake Ridge. Arrangements are by Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to "High Point University Fund for Extraordinary Education," 1University Pkwy, High Point, NC 27268; Phi Mu sorority; Wounded Warriors; Vitas Hospice; or the benevolent organization of your choice. Susan's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Susan's professional caregivers, particularly Dr. Alexander Spira (onconlogist), and to family, friends, and neighbors who have offered tremendous support.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
