

SYLVIA LOUISE JENKINS



Mother Sylvia Louise Jenkins, 83, was born June 4, 1936 in Washington, DC. She

personified every aspect of a virtuous woman. She was a notable wife and the crown jewel to her beloved husband of 61 years, Deacon Kenneth Jenkins, Sr. On April 19, 2020; she departed this life to receive her long awaited heavenly reward. She was an extraordinary woman of God, noble matriarch and left an indelible mark on many lives. She had a missionary ministry and used her voice and influence as a source of strength, prayer and inspiration. She was known to uplift, counsel, spiritually motivate and compel countless people to discover the joy of knowing Jesus Christ.

Graceful, elegant, and wise, she helped people in need. She was artistic, an inspirational writer who loved drawing, singing and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jenkins, Sr.; parents, Virginia Liu and Douglas Vance; brother, Clifton Lean. She leaves to forever cherish in her loving memory, her children; Sherrell Jenkins, Valerie Falade, Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. (Yvette), Vincent Jenkins (Lori), Michelle Mungo (Jamal) and Marisa Jenkins; brother, Wendell Liu; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandson, other family and friends. A private interment will be held on May 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers and donations, sow seeds of prayer, peace and joy. Due to public health concerns, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.