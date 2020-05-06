

Of Silver Spring, MD, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was raised in Richmond, VA. A 1942 graduate of Armstrong High School, she attended Hampton Institute, (Hampton University), before moving to Washington, DC, where she worked as a clerk in the war effort. Theresa met and married her beloved, Ullmont L. "Monty" James in 1945. They married in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and made their home for the next 16 years. After her husband joined the Foreign Service in 1961, they traveled overseas until his retirement to DC in 1977. Predeceased by her husband, Monty, Theresa is survived by her sons Ullmont L. James, Jr., of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Russell A. James of Washington, DC, Funeral at a later date.