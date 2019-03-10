THIRSTON SAVOY PHILLIPS
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Phil on November 27, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Shirley Diane Morrow; three children, Phyllis Wolff, Thirston, Jr., and Jeffrey; nine grandchildren and 16 greatgrandchildren. Born November 13, 1936, Phil was blessed with 82 years of a wonderful life which we thank him for sharing with us.
Services will be held March 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Old Post Chapel located at Ft. Myer. Burial with honors to follow in Arlington National Cemetery.