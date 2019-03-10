Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THIRSTON PHILLIPS.



THIRSTON SAVOY PHILLIPS



It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Phil on November 27, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Shirley Diane Morrow; three children, Phyllis Wolff, Thirston, Jr., and Jeffrey; nine grandchildren and 16 greatgrandchildren. Born November 13, 1936, Phil was blessed with 82 years of a wonderful life which we thank him for sharing with us.

Services will be held March 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Old Post Chapel located at Ft. Myer. Burial with honors to follow in Arlington National Cemetery.