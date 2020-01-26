

Thomas Henry Concaugh

July 21, 1936 - January 20, 2020



Of Alexandria, VA died January 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born in Boston, MA, to Albert and Elizabeth Concaugh. He is survived by his wife, Ina Dale; his daughters, Jacqueline and her husband David Gruendel of Clifton, VA, Karen and her husband Robert Gardiner of Shrewsbury, MA; his grandchildren, Josef, Hailey, Petra, and Ashton; his nephews, Michael and Philip, Jr. Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth Squires, Alberta Joy and Philip Concaugh, Sr.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he spent 47 years working for the Federal Government before retiring in 1999. Post retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Harris Teeter. He was an avid golfer and a passionate Private Pilot.

A private burial at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ( ).