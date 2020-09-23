TRACEY WASHINGTON

Tracey Lee Washington
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Washington and Britney Washington (Cecil Alston); son, Derrick Washington; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Washington and Mekaela (Isaiah) Bratcher; two brothers, Lorenzo Black and Kennenth Buchanan; a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Washington may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, September 25 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 23, 2020.