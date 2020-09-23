TRACEY WASHINGTON

Or Copy this URL to Share



Tracey Lee Washington

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Washington and Britney Washington (Cecil Alston); son, Derrick Washington; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Washington and Mekaela (Isaiah) Bratcher; two brothers, Lorenzo Black and Kennenth Buchanan; a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Washington may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, September 25 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store